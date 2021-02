A streetscene from Hounsome Fields in Basingstoke

The eight-acre site will have 145 homes, of which 61 will be classed as affordable. Vistry will partner with Vivid Homes for the provision of the affordable housing element.

Construction started last month and the first show home is expected to open in June 2021.

This is the second phase of the Hounsome Fields development, an eight-phase, £232m development across 44-acres that started in September 2019.

