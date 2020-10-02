Vital wins £17m Nine Elms energy deal

Nine Elms

Vital Energi will deliver the primary energy infrastructure package for the Greystar and Henderson Park, Nine Elms Park plots B and D development on the former Royal Mail centre.

The 14-acre development, which lays between Battersea and Vauxhall bridges, will create 894 rental apartments in plots B and D with shops and amenity areas at ground floor. Each block will be served by its own district heating, chilled and water services plant and the development is designed to be future-proofed to enable easy connection to a wider district heating network in the future.

Vital Energi regional director Rob Callaghan said: “Not only are Greystar and Henderson Park, with their delivery partner Telford Homes, creating much-needed, high quality rental housing in London, they are doing it with sustainability at its heart. The overall Nine Elms Park development will deliver a vibrant community with a school, retail units and community facilities and at full build out will deliver almost 2,000 new homes where they are needed.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk