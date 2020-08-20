VST to dig 430 miles of trenches for CityFibre broadband work

VolkerSmart Technologies (VST), part of VolkerHighways, will start work in both towns in October and continue through into 2023, digging 430 miles of trenches in the process.

VST will construct full fibre networks for CityFibre to reach almost every home and business across Swindon and Slough, excavating 430,000 metres – 267 miles – of new trenches in Swindon and 262,000 metres – 163 miles – in Slough. The teams will install ducting, before blowing, splicing and finally testing the fibre optic cables.

Where possible, the works will involve a combined installation, incorporating both new underground trenched duct network and existing overhead infrastructure. By using a hybrid installation, VST expects to be able to minimise disruption for residents.

Alistair Thompson, managing director of VolkerHighways, said: “We are pleased to work on these additional contracts for CityFibre in Swindon and Slough, following our current contract rolling out a full-fibre network in Ipswich. It’s great to be part of an enterprise that transforms communities’ digital experiences, by giving them faster and more reliable broadband.”

CityFibre supply chain director James Thomas said of VST: “We believe they are capable of being a model build partner, consistently delivering a high standard of work, and at the pace we require. Forging long term partnerships with successful, nimble contractors that are able to scale alongside us while being prepared to work closely with the local communities we serve is a key aim for us. VolkerSmart Technologies is a great example of this and we look forward to working with them for years to come.”

