Volker-Murphy rail alliance secures £216m power deal

The Rail Electrification Alliance is comprised of VolkerRail, J Murphy & Sons, Jacobs, Systra, Siemens Mobility and Network Rail.

The East Coast Main Line power supply upgrade, which has been five years in the making, is part the wider £1.2bn East Coast upgrade programme..

Power infrastructure for the southern section of the route has been upgraded over the last few years; now it is time to sort out the northern section, between Doncaster and Edinburgh.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “The power supply upgrade is a vital element of the East Coast Upgrade programme. It will help deliver passenger benefits, enabling more trains to run and ensuring that journeys are reliable for passengers traveling on the route.”

