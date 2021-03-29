Volker starts Hayes industrial park

Segro Park Hayes

Segro Park Hayes, once home to a Nestlé chocolate and coffee factory, is being developed with four industrial units totalling 239,665 sq ft.

The largest unit, totalling 97,600 sq ft, has already been pre-let. The remaining three are being built speculatively, with completion scheduled for spring 2022.

Sustainability features include photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle charging points, LED lighting, air source heat pumps and reflective glazing, which will help reduce the level of energy consumed by the buildings.

Alan Holland, Segro managing director for greater London, said: “Segro Park Hayes embodies so many of the things that we strive for with industrial developments in urban areas. It will encourage low carbon economic growth, drive skills and employment opportunities, preserve local heritage and contribute to the long-term vitality of the Hayes community. We’re excited to start construction.”

Segro Park Hayes is part of the wider regeneration of the 30-acre former Nestlé factory with Barratt London building more than 1,300 new homes on the remainder of the site.

The art deco façade of the former Nestle factory is being restored and incorporated into the design of the housing development.

