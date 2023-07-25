VolkerFitzpatrick wins £19m Guildford bridge contract

The new bridge will see the closure of the Ash Road level crossing and pave the way for housing development

Construction of the Ash Road Bridge over a railway line will close a level crossing and enable housing that has been allocated in Guildford’s local plan to come forward.

VolkerFitzpatrick has mobilised for site preparation and pre-construction works this week. Main construction work starts next month and is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.

The council says that the scheme will solve an existing traffic congestion hotspot. The level crossing closes around eight times an hour or 150 times a day. This amounts to closure periods of up to 25 minutes per hour.

The total budget for the road bridge project was set at £33.77m in April 2021, plus an additional £5.02m for a footbridge to be provided by Network Rail. However, this is likely to need to be revised due to increased costs within the economy, the council said. Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund is contributing £23.9m with additional funding from developers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk