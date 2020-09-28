VolkerFitzpatrick wins fourth Corby shed

Plot four of the Midlands Logistics Park in Corby

Corby Land & Development, a joint venture between Mulberry Developments and Frogmore has stuck by VolkerFitzpatrick to build Unit Four. Works began on 7th September 2020 and are scheduled to complete on 19th April 2021.

In addition to constructing the shell of the 245,500 sq ft warehouse, the contracting team will install Cat A offices and set up utilities. Externally, it will be responsible for soft landscaping, drainage, and the installation of 197 car parking spaces, 43 HGV trailer bays, 22 dock access doors and three-level access doors.

VolkerFitzpatrick built the three previous units on the park. Phil Jones of Mulberry Developments said. “VolkerFitzpatrick have become a trusted delivery partner on our logistics schemes and we hope to continue the relationship beyond this scheme.”

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick's building division, said: “We’re delighted to continue the collaborative relationship with Corby Land & Development to deliver the final plot at Midlands Logistics Park. The excellent teamwork and efficient methods of working established across the three previous units have proven to be the bedrock of the exemplary delivery to date.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk