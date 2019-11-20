Warwick Uni hands Willmott Dixon a fourth project

Bond Bryan has designed the new-look Warwick Arts Centre

The new Warwick Arts Centre will be the fourth project that Willmott Dixon has built for the university.

The £33m revamp includes a complete upgrade to the original building as well as adding a new-build element to house three digital auditoria, a large ground floor art gallery and a new foyer. The project is designed by architect Bond Bryan and project managed by Turner & Townsend.

When complete in early 2021, Warwick Arts Centre will be a key venue in Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture 2021.

As recently as September Willmott Dixon was appointed to build the University of Warwick’s £54.3m Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building (IBRB). Previous projects include the Oculus Building in 2016 and the Sports & Wellness Hub that was completed earlier this year.

One of the most complex elements of the arts centre involves the erection of its steel frame, composed of 2,700 elements, to form the gallery and three cinemas. It is expected to take between 12 and 14 weeks to erect.

Willmott Dixon manager director in the Midlands Peter Owen said: ”By creating large and more modern space for the university to continue its creative, artistic and cultural programmes, this investment will also ensure the University of Warwick is home to the region’s leading cultural centre, something that is very important for Coventry as well as the university.”

He added: “One of the biggest challenges we will face is that the centre will remain open throughout the duration of the build, continuing to provide audiences with a full programme of events with shows taking place both inside the venue and in an onsite temporary theatre.”

