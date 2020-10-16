Wates signs up for more Cardiff house-building

The Cardiff Living partnership plans to buidl 1,500 homes over 10 years

Phases two and three of the Cardiff Living programme should see more than 1,000 new homes built across 16 sites in Cardiff over the next seven years.

At least 40% of the new homes in phases two and three will be earmarked for council rent or sale via the authority’s assisted home ownership scheme.

The first new developments have already started on site and include the largest single Cardiff Living development to date at the former Eastern High School site in Rumney. This site will see 214 new homes developed, including 44 community living flats for older people at Addison House.

Cardiff Council and Wates Residential are looking to install ground source heat pumps, solar PV panels and batteries on all of the new homes. In August 2019 Wates Residential, Cardiff Council and Sero Energy announced that the Eastern High site had secured £4m of innovative housing programme (IHP) grant funding from the Welsh government for just such measures.

IHP funding of £1.4 million has also been secured for the Croft Street site in Plasnewydd for a modular building system, using factory-made housing units.

Since the formation of Cardiff Living in 2016, the partnership has built 343 homes at seven locations across the city. The target is to deliver 1,500 new homes by 2027.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk