Wates starts £55m estate renewal

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (l-r) Pat Hayes, MD of Be First; Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates Residential ops director

The £55m project for Barking & Dagenham Council is being delivered by regeneration specialist Be First with builders Wates Residential.

They are redeveloping the west side of the Gascoigne Estate, putting up 201 new homes in place of the old 1960s ones by spring 2022.

Paul Nicholls, managing director for Wates Residential, said: “Together with our partners, we will deliver new high-quality homes and create a lasting legacy for the whole community through our investment in education, skills and training because we believe that everyone deserves a great place to live.”

