Watkin Jones clears planning with Hove BTR scheme

Hove Gardens

The development is the first large-scale application that has been approved by Brighton & Hove City Council planning committee since the Green Party took over control of the council in August.

The build-to-rent (BTR) flats in Ellen Street represent the start of regeneration of the Hove Station neighbourhood forum area.

As well as the 216 new homes, Watkin Jones is planning to build more than 2,000 sqm of commercial space and provision for new community space. The surrounding area will also see public realm improvements on Ellen Street, Ethel Street and Conway Street, with widened pavements, street lighting, seating, new trees and planting, as well as improvements to the stairs leading down from Goldstone Villas.

Aspects of the architecture have been altered to reflect community feedback. The brick tone has been lightened and the façade treatment at the top of the tower has been changed to give a lighter, more elegant appearance. The number of balconies has been increased and there is more greenery than before.

Watkin Jones has included a 10% affordable housing provision for the site.

Following the granting of planning permission, and subject to the signing of a section 106 agreement, demolition of the derelict brownfield site could start in November, with the first residents moving in by April 2023.

