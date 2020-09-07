Weapons chief joins Kier board

Alison Atkinson

Alison Atkinson joins the board of Kier Group as a part-time non-executive director on 15th December 2020.

She will be chair the safety, health and environment (SHE) committee and sit on the nomination, remuneration and risk management & audit committees.

Alison Atkinson joined consulting engineer Halcrow as a graduate engineer in 1991, moving to the Atomic Weapons Establishment in 2005. She was made chief executive of AWE in May 2020.

Last year she was named "the sixth most influential woman in engineering".

AWE is responsible for the design, manufacture, assembly, in-service support, decommissioning and disposal, of nuclear warheads for the United Kingdom's Trident nuclear deterrent.

Kier chairman Matthew Lester said: "The board will benefit from Alison's depth of experience on operational matters and, as the chair of the SHE Committee, Alison will oversee the group's increasing focus on sustainability matters.”

