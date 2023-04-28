Webuild signs up for Ukrainian hydroelectric schemes

From left: Webuild head of commercial operations Francesco Falco, Ukrainian ambassador to Italy Yaroslav Melnyk, Italian minister of foreign affairs Antonio Tajani and Webuild chief executive Pietro Salini

The agreement, with Ukrhydroenergo, is for the development of new hydroelectric infrastructure over the next three years. This will include the development of new plants and the conversion of existing facilities into pumping stations.

The memorandum was signed during a Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome, organised by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and dedicated to discussing Italian participation in projects contributing to the rebuilding of Ukraine.

According to World Bank and European Commission forecasts, the cost of rebuilding Ukraine and helping the country recover is likely to reach more than €380bn (£335bn) in the 10 years to 2033. Approximately 22% of the investment will be in transport, 17% for residential buildings and 11% in the energy sector.

Webuild has a strong track record in the hydroelectric sector. To date it has built 313 dams and hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 52,300MW worldwide.

It is currently working on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance dam on the Blue Nile, the Rogun hydroelectric project in Tajikistan which will be the world's tallest dam and will double the country’s energy production, and the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric project in Australia.

