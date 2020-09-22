Webuild wins Texan highway contract

Lane will work on the Phase III extension of the 183A tollway project, adding two tolled main lanes running 6.6 miles Hero Way to North of SH 29. It will also construct a shared-use path from Hero Way to Seward Junction South. The extension of 183A will include the construction of 17 bridges, two of which are over the South Fork San Gabriel River.

The project is being commissioned by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and is scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

It is being carried out to cater for growth in Williamson County as traffic volumes along the 183 are expected to increase by more than 180% over the next 25 years.

In Texas, the Webuild group – formerly called Salini Impregilo - is also involved in the development of a high-speed railway between Dallas and Houston.

