Welsh Yanmar dealer expands hire fleet

Models added to the fleet include the Yanmar SV08, SV16, VIO17, SV18, VIO27, SV26, VIO38, VIO50 and VIO80 mini excavators, alongside the B95W wheeled excavator and C30R3TV tracked carrier.

Torfaen-based Phoenix is one of Yanmar’s longest-serving UK dealers and has five depots – in Cardiff, Cwmbran, Bridgend, Pontypridd and Swansea.

Group sales director Jason Derraven said: “Investing in the latest compact models from Yanmar ensures our fleet exceeds the high expectations of our clients. Designed with performance and efficiency in mind, the class-leading range delivers an optimum solution for every jobsite application.”

