Wernick takes over AVDanzer

AVDanzer temporary site accomodation

AVDanzer, also known as Danzer, is a Manchester-based firm that supplies high-quality modular buildings for sale or for hire.

Its acquisition means that Wernick will add additional manufacturing capabilities and increase its own hire fleet with more than 2,000 cabins and modular bays.

AVDanzer supplies some of the UK’s biggest construction projects with temporary portable office and welfare space, including the London Power Tunnels and Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset. It also supplies schools, hospitals, offices, laboratories, sports facilities and others.

Following its acquisition from the Holloway family, Danzer will continue to operate as before from its sites in Manchester and Langley Mill. The manufacturing of anti-vandal steel that is currently based at Langley Mill will continue trading as AVDanzer. Meanwhile, the Brentwood depot will merge and become a part of Wernick’s depots in Essex and Kent.

AVDanzer was established by John Holloway in the 1980s by as Ashton Vernon Rentakabin.

Wernick chairman David Wernick said: “We have strong admiration for Danzer’s manufacturing capability and products, and after initial discussion it quickly became apparent that both family-owned businesses share the same values of excellent customer service, outstanding product quality, focus on safety, and keeping things simple.”

AVDanzer director Dan Holloway said: “We pride ourselves on being agile and innovative to adapt to new market conditions; the Covid pandemic has really driven the demand for high-quality innovative accommodation and offices and our team has kept us at the forefront of developments in our sector. We are pleased to join forces with a business with a similar history and ethos. With the combination of Wernick and our team of experts, we are confident that this transaction will boost our capabilities to offer even more flexible solutions to both new and longstanding clients.”

