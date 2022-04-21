West Lothian approves plan for £17.5m school

The new £17.5m school will be constructed adjacent to the existing school.

The project is being delivered on behalf of the council by Hub South East with Morrison Construction as the Tier 1 contractor. This is the same partnership that recently delivered West Calder High School and the nearby Calderwood Primary, and are also currently completing two new high schools and primary school in Winchburgh.

James Cameron, head of education (learning, policy and resources), said: “This is an important step forward in the delivery of the new £17.5 million East Calder Primary School. The new school will enable us to provide the best possible learning environment for East Calder pupils, supporting delivery of a modern curriculum.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk