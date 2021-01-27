Wigley picked for Wasps academy

Left to right are Wigley Group MD James Davies, Wasps CEO Stephen Vaughan and Wigley construction director Charlie Brooks

Wasps have bought a former sports and leisure centre in Henley-in-Arden to be its training base and academy.

Wigley will carry out all the necessary building, renovation and improvement works including upgrading an artificial pitch into an RFU-compliant 3G+ surface, converting an existing area into a new training pitch, and putting a new full size training pitch over a former storage area.

Internal works on the site on Stratford Road will include building a gym, offices for coaching and administration staff, a media centre and a medical complex.

Wigley’s contract is valued at £2m.

When finished, it will be the first permanent training ground for the club, which has been based at Broadstreet Rugby Club in Coventry since moving to the region in December 2014. Wasps men’s team play their home games at the Ricoh Arena, also in Coventry.

Charlie Brooks, construction director at Wigley Building & Development, said: “This is a major project for the future of Wasps, for the region and also for our company. We are delighted to have been selected not only as it is a prestigious contract for us to undertake, but also because, as a group, we are big supporters of Wasps and it is great to see them put down more roots in our area.

“The work will create a state-of-the art complex which is designed to help the club move forward to even greater heights on the field. The club is a major asset to our region and we are thrilled to be working with it in further increasing their presence.”

Work on the pitches should be complete in the summer with overall completion due for the start of the next season.

Wasps chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: “We are really excited to see The Wigley Group starting work on a home for our men’s first team and academy. It has been the missing part of the jigsaw for us and we believe it will help accelerate our plans to build a team which is consistently pushing for honours at the top end of the game.

“When completed, it will be one of the finest training complexes in English rugby and we are very much looking forward to this new chapter.

“Our move to Coventry and Warwickshire was a massive step for the club. In a relatively short space of time we have established ourselves in the area, attracting some of the largest attendances in English rugby, have established a successful Wasps Netball side and an award-winning community programme, which we are keen to develop in our new location.

“We have been really grateful to Broadstreet for hosting us for the past six years and naturally we have formed a very close bond with the club, but all the players are very excited about moving to a permanent and cutting-edge training centre which we can call home.”

Wigley Group was founded in 1964 and Wigley Building & Development was established when it merged with main contractor Ciexbe four years ago.

Wigley Group managing director James Davies added: “This is a very exciting project which gets 2021 off to a very good start for the company, and we are looking forward to creating not only a fantastic facility, but one that will also help Wasps continue their success which has been so good for our region.”

