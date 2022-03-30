Will Rudd Davidson wins trio of Edinburgh projects

Homes will be built at Leith Walk to close a gap site to be vacated by an Edinburgh Tram’s construction team

Will Rudd Davidson’s Edinburgh division will begin working on the design of new affordable homes at Leith Walk to close a gap site to be vacated by an Edinburgh Tram’s construction team. It will also be working on a proect at the former Powderhall waste transfer station in Broughton, where planning permission will be sought to create about 220 new private and affordable homes.

The firm said that its engineers will have the opportunity to work on complex structural projects, with Leith Walk being bounded by listed buildings and the tram line while Powderhall, a brownfield redevelopment site, sits adjacent to the Water of Leith and existing flats.

The team at Will Rudd Davidson is also exploring how to make best use of low carbon technologies on the sites such as green roofs and PV panels.

As part of a drive by the City of Edinburgh Council to make all council homes carbon zero, Will Rudd Davidson has also been appointed to oversee all structural engineering elements of the investigation into the condition of 36 multi-storey blocks. The appointment has been made by the project management team at Faithful and Gould. A report to the council’s finance and resources committee references Will Rudd’s recent accomplishment of a similar project at Westfield Court in Gorgie which was “delivered to a high quality, on time and within budget”.

Gillian Ogilvie, managing director, Will Rudd Davidson Edinburgh, said: “All of the Will Rudd Davidson team are looking forward to supporting the delivery of these exciting projects and we will be taking a leading role in the design and development of the civil and structural aspects.

“We will be working closely with the design and delivery team to develop the sites in conjunction with the brief. These projects present exciting challenges to our engineers, especially in the form of drainage infrastructure, flood risk and delivering energy efficient structures.

“It is always a pleasure for us to work on projects that deliver new and sustainably built homes in the capital and we look forward to working with the City of Edinburgh Council over the coming months.”

Tricia Hill, development and regeneration manager at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “We are really pleased to have appointed Will Rudd Davidson and look forward to working with them on these two projects to build quality and affordable flats for our residents to call home. These buildings will also capitalise on the newest green technologies to make sure we are developing neighbourhoods that are energy efficient and help reduce household’s energy bills, while helping us to meet our city’s net zero by 2030 ambition. We look forward to building on the long-standing relationship we have with Will Rudd Davidson and seeing these developments come to fruition.”

