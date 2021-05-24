Willmott Dixon chosen to build Horncastle council offices

CGI of the East Lindsey District Council building, designed by Bond Bryan.

The building will become the new East Lindsey council headquarters and will also provide further education space for Boston College.

Architect Bond Bryan worked alongside the council and main contractor to design the building.

Willmott Dixon is expected to complete in summer 2022. The company’s energy performance specialists will then work alongside East Lindsey District Council to measure how the building performs over a period of time when occupied, to check that it meets expectations.

Other projects completed recently by Willmott Dixon in Lincolnshire include the Blue Light Campus in Lincoln, Boole Technology Centre, Lincoln Transport Hub and Lincoln University Technical College.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk