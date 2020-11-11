Willmott Dixon confirmed for St Albans college phase two

CGI of the new teaching block

Willmott Dixon handed over the first phase, the Homestead building, in August 2020. This building provides residential accommodation for up to 80 further education students as well as two on-site wardens.

Phase two, again procured through the Pagabo Major Works Framework, will be named The Evolution Centre. It will be the main teaching block on the St Albans campus, with 49 classrooms and support spaces for teaching staff.

Completion is expected in autumn 2021.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Chris Tredget said: “After delivering the Homestead Building, the team is delighted to be back on site with the Evolution Centre and look forward to creating a new teaching space that will benefit the college and students for years to come.”

