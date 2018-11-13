Willmott Dixon finance chief moves to Wates

Wates' new CFO Philip Wainwright

Philip Wainwright joins Wates on 3rd December 2018 after three years at Willmott Dixon, where he was group finance director. He will join both the Wates Group board and the executive committee.

He replaces Rod Holdsworth who joined Wates as interim CFO in November 2017.

Philip Wainwright began his career as a graduate engineer with Balfour Beatty, later qualifying as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young. He has held financial and general management roles with Byrne Group, Laing O’Rourke, Biwater, National Grid and ED&F Man.

Wates chief executive David Allen said: “I am delighted to be welcoming someone of Philip’s calibre and experience to the team. He has enjoyed great success with a number of leading businesses and will, I’m sure, make a real difference to our push to make Wates an even more sustainable, modern and trusted organisation.”