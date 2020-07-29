Willmott Dixon lands £33m Bristol office scheme

CGI of the Halo building

Staggered over seven floors and providing 116,133 sq ft of Grade A office space, the Halo building will go up on the site of Avon Fire & Rescue’s former headquarters in the city centre.

This is Willmott Dixon’s third project in the city for local property developer Cubex Land. It completed the 95,000 sq ft Aurora office scheme at Finzels Reach in 2018. Amnd then in 2019 it built a block of 194 build-to-rent flats alongside.

The Halo scheme is opposite these two and, like Aurora, is targeting a BREEAM Outstanding rating. It will be connected to Bristol’s district heating network, which draws heat from a heat bore in the centre of the city. In addition, energy will be generated from descending lifts. The range of sustainability initiatives embedded in Halo will create “one of the UK’s most energy efficient office buildings”, the developer claims.

Cubex director Peter Walford said, “We are delighted to be working with Willmott Dixon to deliver Halo. This is the fifth Grade A office building that we’ve developed in this area of Bristol and with each, we aim to raise the bar in terms of both design and innovation, an approach which has been rewarded by the quality of the tenants and investors we have been able to attract.”

Willmott Dixon deputy managing director John Boughton added: “We are embracing the challenge of delivering one of the most sustainable office buildings in the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk