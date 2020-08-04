Willmott Dixon returns to Rotherham for £31m housing job

All three projects have been designed by Bond Bryan Architects; this is the Wellgate one

The developments, which will feature a mix of houses and apartments for council housing, shared ownership, and affordable sale.

The 171 units are split across three sites: one in Wellgate on the site of the former Henley’s garage; the second on Sheffield Road; and third on Westgate on the Millfold House development.

The developments, which have been designed by Bond Bryan Architects, are due for completion in 2022.

The projects mark Willmott Dixon’s return to the town following its work to build University Centre Rotherham, which was completed in 2018.

Operations director Stuart Kerr said: “We’re excited to be working in partnership with Rotherham Council and their Rother Living brand to create homes that will make a difference to the local community by helping many residents get on the housing ladder. As an employer within the region and, having recently completed Rotherham’s University Centre as part of the Rotherham Plan 2025, we are delighted to be playing a part in the council’s continued investment in housing and the town centre.”

This is the Sheffield Road project

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Willmott Dixon recently completed a housing scheme of 118 affordable homes in Doncaster and is also currently on-site at The Beeches and The Nevilles housing development in Leeds, which is set to deliver 59 new homes when it completes later this year.

