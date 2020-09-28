Willmott Dixon to build £21m Morpeth leisure centre

The new leisure centre has been designed by GT3 Architects.

Plans for a new leisure centre and community hub on Gas House Lane in Morpeth were approved by Northumberland County Council’s planning committee in June, paving the way for the appoint of contractors.

Willmott Dixon will start work this autumn and is expected to finish by spring 2022. The value of its main works contract is a £18.6m.

The leisure provision in the new facility is set to include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool, spa facilities, a four-court sports hall, a new 100 station fitness suite, a dedicated spinning studio, large fitness studios, a cafe area and soft play.

The plans also incorporate a new community services hub which will see the town’s library move back to its former home on Gas House Lane, a customer service centre and a new adult learning facility with classrooms for STEM learning and catering.

Advance Northumberland, the regeneration company established by Northumberland County Council, is responsible for delivering the project. The centre has been designed by GT3 Architects.

