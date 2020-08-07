Willmott Dixon to build Ashby school

Artist's impression of Holywell Spring Farm Primary School

The new school is right opposite the Springfields retirement complex that Willmott Dixon is currently building on Burton Road for EMH Care & Support.

Holywell Spring Farm Primary School will provide 210 places for the expanding local community – a 450-home development is under construction within the catchment area.

The school has been designed by Kast Architects and Leicestershire County Council procured Willmott Dixon’s services through the Scape network. The new school is expected to be ready to take pupils in September 2021,

Willmott Dixon director of operations Nick Heath said: “We are very excited to be continuing our longstanding relationship with Leicestershire County Council – this scheme will provide much-needed schooling places for the local community throughout Ashby de la Zouch’s period of rapid expansion.”

