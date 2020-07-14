Willmott Dixon to build Daresbury office blocks

Project Violet, designed by Seven Architecture

Project Violet is a 42,000 sq ft ‘office and innovation space’ on the Sci-Tech Daresbury industrial estate between Runcorn and Warrington.

It will have two buildings of 12,000 sq ft each and a third of 18,000 sq ft, all designed by Seven Architecture.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Anthony Dillon said: “We’re proud to play our part in delivering such an important and exciting project, which will support and enable the northwest to become a hub for tech businesses to grow, as well as creating new employment opportunities for the local community.”

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram said: “World-class science and innovation are at the heart of our city region’s economy and will only become more important as we build back better from the Covid-19 pandemic. Sci-Tech Daresbury is a hugely important part of the city region’s scientific and technological infrastructure which is why, as a combined authority, we are investing in its development, which this announcement brings a step closer.”

This latest office scheme follows a series of similar projects completed by Willmott Dixon across the country this year, including the Riga development in Gateshead, Compass Point in Market Harborough and Feethams House in Darlington.

