The care home has been designed by the council

The three-storey property will provide supported living provision for 80 residents, each with their own bedroom but sharing facilities like kitchen and laundry facilities. Other resident facilities will include a hairdressing salon, treatment rooms and resident lounges.

Willmott Dixon got the £11.7m contract via the Constructing West Midlands Framework and is expected to complete work by summer 2022.

