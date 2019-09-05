Willmott Dixon tops August league but totals fall 25%

New facilities for Wimbledon helped propel Willmott Dixon to the top of the BCLive league in August 2019

The Builders’ Conference BCLive contracts league shows the total value of new construction work as £3.18bn for August, after 19 consecutive months of more than £4bn.

Only three companies signed more than £100m-worth of new business during the month.

Willmott Dixon came out on top, signing 10 new contracts with a total value of £245.7m. The largest is a £70m project to build new indoor courts for the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon.

Graham Construction claimed the number two position for August, picking up six contracts worth a combined £137.3m, including a £65m project to redevelop the former Osney Power Station into student accommodation for the Said Business School in Oxford.

The third contractor to top £100m is BAM, which won five new contracts worth a combined £120.8m. BAM’s largest is a £65m expansion of Central House (the Cass) in Aldgate.

Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said: “Whether this is merely a seasonal blip or the first signs that the UK construction bubble has started to burst will only become clear when we see further results in September and when the nation finally sees some clarity over Brexit.”

