Willmott Dixon wins Sandwell school work

Q3 Academy Langley is getting a new dining hall

Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council has brought in Willmott Dixon to build more capacity at Q3 Academy Langley, West Bromwich Collegiate Academy and Bristnall Hall Academy.

The new facilities at each location have been designed by ADP Architecture with the council.

At Q3 Academy Langley, Willmott Dixon will build a theatre, new multi-use hall. At West Bromwich Collegiate Academy, it will complete a new specialist teaching block, a sports hall and a sports pitch. Bristnall Hall Academy is getting a new building for classroom, and kitchens/dining facilities.

Willmott Dixon operations director Michelle Cotterill said: “We are very excited to be involved in these three projects to provide much-needed school places for the Sandwell community throughout its period of rapid expansion. We’ll be bringing to each scheme our proven track record of working in live education environments.”

Willmott Dixon is also currently on site at the Christ Church Academy in Yardley Wood, Birmingham and recently finished Water Orton Primary School in Water Orton, Birmingham.

