Winchester picks Wates for Winnall Flats expansion

The new blocks have been designed by T2 Architects

The new development will form an extension to the council’s existing Winnall Flats site on the outskirts of Winchester.

Wates Residential is scheduled to start work on site in summer 2021, following the submission of a planning application.

Winnall Flats currently has four apartment blocks comprising 156 homes, of which around 25 have been sold as leasehold and the remainder are council owned. Wates will build a further 76 new homes – 35 to be sold through shared ownership and 41 for sub-market or affordable rent.

The scheme will be built to AECB standards, which means that the homes will be designed to have such a low heating demand that no conventional heating system is needed.

Wates got the job throught through the Southern Construction Framework.

