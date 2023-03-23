Winners named for £4.5bn Southern Construction Framework

Twenty contractors have been awarded a place on SCF Construct of which 12 are new to the framework.

The £4.5bn four-year framework includes two new lots in the southwest region for projects estimated at less than £5m, opening opportunities for smaller contractors.

The new generation framework, SCF 5, will be launched in May 2023, operating exclusively under two-stage open book project delivery.

The framework gives public sector organisations access to a range of construction services and includes access to construct-only or design and build, construction, and management services.

The winning contractors for the £4m+ lots are:

Southwest: Bam Construction, Bouygues UK, Galliford Try Construction, ISG Construction, John Graham Construction, Kier Construction, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Tilbury Douglas, Vinci Construction, Wates Construction, Willmott Dixon Construction.

Southeast: Bowmer & Kirkland, Galliford Try Construction, ISG Construction, John Graham Construction, Kier Construction, Mace, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Tilbury Douglas, Willmott Dixon Construction.

London: Bowmer & Kirkland, Galliford Try Construction, ISG Construction, John Graham Construction, Kier Construction, Mace, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Tilbury Douglas, Willmott Dixon Construction.

Winners for the £1-5m lots in the southwest are:

AJC Group, EW Beard, Halsall Construction, Kier Construction, Knights Brown Construction, Mildren Construction, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Nevada Construction, Stepnell, Tilbury Douglas.

Adam Sanford, SCF operations lead in London and the southeast said: “It was important for us in approaching this latest SCF Construct bidding process to ensure that it was an open and transparent process to attract the widest set of contractors. As a result, we are delighted to have some new faces working with us, bringing valuable new expertise to our construction schemes.”

Kingsley Clarke, lead in the southwest added: “Via our new sub £5m lots, we’ve also opened the door to SME contractors in the southwest and we’re very much looking forward to working with them and their local supply chains on some innovative schemes in the region.”

The new generation SCF Construct complements the current SCF Residential and SCF Consult frameworks which have delivered £8bn worth of construction work since SCF was first established inb 2006. Morgan SIndall alone has delivered 168 projects with a combined value of £1.7bn in a variety of sectors such as education, healthcare, residential and leisure.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk