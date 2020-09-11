Winvic makes start on Fairham infrastructure

Winvic civils & infrastructure director Rob Cook (left) with Clowes director Robert Hepwood at the Fairham site in Nottingham

Northampton-based Winvic will be installing a site compound before conducting a range of enabling and ground works from September onwards to deliver highway, drainage and utility infrastructure. These enabling works will initially be focused around Nottingham Road which will allow wider construction to progress through the latter part of this year and into 2021.

The works will launch the first phase of the £100m infrastructure investment due for the 600-acre Fairham development. Clowes Developments has planning permission from Rushcliffe Borough Council for 3,000 new homes, one million sq ft of commercial space and a neighbourhood centre as well as community, health and educational facilities. The first housing sites are expected to come forward during 2021.

Clowes Developments land and planning director Robert Hepwood said: “We have a long track record of working with Winvic on delivering complex and large scale schemes across the country. Welcoming them onto the Fairham site is an important first step towards bringing the new homes, infrastructure and employment opportunities of the neighbourhood to fruition.

“Fairham is a crucial development for the East Midlands and it will demonstrate how vital the local economy is after the events of earlier this year. Over the coming twelve months we will be progressing the site at pace by working closely with our partners and the public will soon see some big changes to the landscape as we move forward.”

Winvic civils & infrastructure director Rob Cook said: “It’s great to be working on such a flagship project and we’re delighted that Clowes Developments and Homes England recognised that we would make the perfect partner to deliver the vast groundworks, highways and utility installation phase.

“Our experience on a number of significant gateway and mixed use sites like Fairham – as well as infrastructure and preparatory works across all construction sectors – means we are well placed to deliver this vital first part of the project and exceed expectations.”

