Winvic trials AI at Mercia Park

CGI of DSV's premises at Merica Park

The project gives Winvic an opportunity to try out some new safety technbology that it has been working on.

The Winvic team started on site last week and the project is expected to reach practical completion at the end of August 2021.

Last month that Winvic was appointed by IM Properties to undertake the £21m civils and infrastructure works at the 238-acre Mercia Park, which next to junction 11 of the M42.

The scheme for DSV comprises three buildings with 34 dock levellers:

• a 358,000 sq ft steel-framed warehouse containing three mezzanine floors and two single-storey hub offices totalling 4,360 sq ft

• a 112,000 sq ft cross-dock terminal that contains a 7,050 sq ft single-storey hub office

• a 35,660 sq ft three-storey office building.

Winvic will be fitting out all of the office spaces. Design features include a glass lift, wood panelled walls in an oak finish and a feature staircase. The external works package includes 381,700 sq ft yard space plus car parking for 406 vehicles, and the programme contains all drainage, retaining wall and hard and soft landscaping works.

Winvic Construction director Rob Bull said: “The project is slightly unusual for an industrial project as the facility comprises multiple buildings with multiple storeys. These will be erected simultaneously and our expert team is confident of meeting the programme as well as DSV’s high expectations.”

The project has been selected as the first of two schemes where new Computer-Vision-SMART technology will be developed. Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled cameras will be placed around the site and operatives will receive alerts via an app to warn them of any nearby hazards to health and safety in real-time. [See our previous report on this here.]

Rob Bull added: “The scheme is expected to receive much interest from the industry and media due to it being the test-bed site for the recently unveiled Computer-Vision-SMART initiative, where brand new AI technology will be developed. External and – later into the programme – internal cameras will be installed on site, which will detect, recognise and track hazards. Myself and team members who will be working on the site are already excited to be part of the technological advancements and to start receiving risk alerts direct to their mobile or wearable devices.”

The project’s progress can be followed via the timelapse cameras streamed on Winvic Live.

