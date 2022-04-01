Work begins on £6.9m Passivhaus housing scheme

Kingdom Housing Association is developing 30 affordable new homes for social rent at Balgove Road in Gauldry. The properties will all be built to Passivhaus and net-zero-carbon standards.

The total project cost is £6.9m with funding of £3.9m provided by the Scottish government and a contribution of £74,726 provided by Scottish Water.

The homes are designed to be highly energy-efficient and to achieve an energy rating of 102 which exceeds the ‘A’ rated Energy Performance Certificate banding.

Julie Watson, Kingdom’s head of capital investment, said, “Passivhaus is an innovative way to design homes and focuses on the use of sunshine, shade and ventilation to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature without having to use as much energy as a more traditionally designed home. Designing these new homes to such high energy performance standards not only provides environmental benefits but helps create excellent indoor comfort levels and reduce energy costs for our tenants.”

Solar panels, superfast broadband and public electric vehicle charging points will be provided and a range of community benefits will be delivered throughout the construction phase including training opportunities and job creation.

Kingdom Group chief executive Bill Banks said, “Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability and the environment is long-standing. In 2010 we were the first housing association in the UK to achieve Passivhaus accreditation with a property for social rent and now work has started on our most environmentally friendly development to date.”

He added that all the 30 properties being built by Campion Homes will meet the exacting Passivhaus Standard. “They will also achieve the Gold Secured by Design Standard and the Building Regulations Silver with Gold Level 2 and Platinum Level 1 sustainability standards,” he said. “That means Kingdom will be able to provide affordable, stylish, safe, secure and hugely energy-efficient homes for our tenants. The homes will be warmer and cost less to heat. That’s not only good for the environment, it’s good for our tenants too. “

The project is scheduled to complete in June 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk