Work begins on Clyde Gateway energy scheme

Scott Mathieson and Ian Manson

Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s biggest regeneration programme, has kicked off the project install a sustainable heating system to reduce fuel poverty in the area following.

The scheme, which has secured £2.1m in funding from SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund, is designated as Scotland’s first Green Regeneration & Innovation District. Homes and businesses across the Clyde Gateway site will be heated using the new system, which will cost £6.1m.

The system will provide an instant supply of heat and hot water using a metered system that ensures residents and businesses only pay for the energy they use. It has been designed to be considerably more efficient than conventional heating and should significantly reduce energy bills in the near future.

Initially 50 homes and Clyde Gateway’s new EastWorks offices, at the former Purifier Studios, will be connected to the district heating network with plans to connect over 300 homes and commercial businesses over the coming years.

The new system was developed in partnership with Scottish Water Horizons, a commercial subsidiary of Scottish Water, and will also power the Dalmarnock Waste Water Treatment Works. Waste heat will be used by Clyde Gateway to supply heating for homes and businesses with the contractor, Vital Energi Utilities, laying 3km of pipework to transport hot water into homes and businesses.

Construction of the 2,643 sq ft energy centre at Scottish Water‘s existing Wastewater Treatment Works in Dalmarnock has begun following Clyde Gateway signing a 25-year agreement with Scottish Water Horizons to supply heat in the form of hot water for homes and businesses.

Ian Manson, chief executive of Clyde Gateway, said: “This pioneering project is an important investment in our community and yet another reason for people and businesses to choose Clyde Gateway as their location and take advantage of its fantastic parks, energy efficient buildings and network of walking and cycling routes. By installing district heating at the outset, long term vacant sites will be attractive to everyone seeking a sustainable lifestyle and business environment.”

Scott Mathieson, network planning & regulation director at SP Energy Networks, said: “By creating a Green Regeneration Innovation District, Clyde Gateway is changing the way people think about heating. This is an exciting sustainable project but also has the potential to tackle fuel poverty in the area. Our Green Economy Fund supports local communities by investing in projects that deliver low carbon solutions and create economic benefits. It’s about achieving a better future, quicker for everyone.”

Paul Kerr, Managing Director of Scottish Water Horizons, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of this project which will see end users benefit from reduced carbon and energy costs to support future generations to come. It is a great example of what can be achieved in supporting the development of local assets for community gain. By helping to power Dalmarnock Waste Water Treatment Works, this project will also support Scottish Water on its journey to net zero emissions by 2040.”

The new district heating network and energy centre is scheduled to complete in autumn 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk