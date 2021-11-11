Work begins on future-proofing Swedish power grids

Sweco’s assignment for Swedish energy agency Svenska kraftnät in the Uppsala region will start immediately and is expected to be completed at the end of 2023. The assignment in the Stockholm region will start in October 2022 and is expected to continue until 2028.

Under an earlier assignment, Sweco had estimated that Sweden’s electricity consumption could increase by over 20 TWh by 2030. It has now been tasked with the project planning of a new 26km overhead transmission line between Odensala in Sigtuna and Överby in Sollentuna with a higher voltage level than the existing line. In the Uppsala package, Sweco will also pre-plan the construction and renewal of about 100–150km of overhead lines mainly in Uppsala County.

“Strengthening the electricity grid in the Stockholm and Uppsala regions is a prerequisite for the regions’ continued development,” said Conny Udd, division manager for energy and industry at Sweco Sweden. “I am very proud of winning these two assignments. It is pleasing to be bestowed with confidence to continue to develop the core electricity grid in the region together with Svenska kraftnät.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk