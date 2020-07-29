Work starts on Oldham temple

At the ground-breaking ceremony, left to right, are Jordan Stent, Swami Ghanshyamprasad Dasji, Suresh Gorasia, Jason McKnight, Swami Dhyanswarup Dasji and Josh Marrs.

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple, blending modern and traditional features, is due for completion in 2022.

The site of the new temple was previously a housing association depot which has since been demolished.

Around 100 people, including members of the community, senior temple leaders, design team personnel and contractors attended a ground-breaking ceremony to bless the start of the scheme on Copsterhill Road.

Site clearance has begun and will be followed by ground works, structural steel works, glass-reinforced concrete works and then the internal finishes.

Once completed, the Shree Swaminarayan Temple will have a naturally-lit prayer hall, space for sports, events and teaching, a courtyard with landscaped gardens, parking and accommodation.

An ornate solid marble feature gate and traditional Hindu temple domes will be hand-crafted in India, imported and installed at the new facility.

The Recom Solutions team is led by project director Jason McKnight with Josh Marrs and Jordan Stent. Others involved in the scheme include LTS Architects, consulting engineer Curtins and Hurstwood Environmental Consulting.

The current Shree Swaminarayan Temple, on Lee Street, opened in 1977. The community has been seeking a new, modern facility for a number of years. Planning permission for the new development was granted in June 2019.

The new temple is privately funded by local, national and international donations.

Suresh Gorasia, speaking on behalf of the temple, said: “Thanks to the generous support we have received from the local community and our parent body, we can now realise our dream for the new temple. The temple lies at the heart of our community. For many, it is an extension of their home, a place for worship, culture, socialising and recreation.

“Our priority is to create a new temple that is outstanding, blending contemporary design with traditional Hindu temple features that will ensure it becomes a landmark building.

“We have assembled a high-calibre design team to guide us through the design and planning process and, over the last six months, we have forged a strong and collaborative partnership with Jason and the team at Recom Solutions, who have navigated us through the procurement, tendering and delivery process. We are thrilled to now reach this major milestone of starting on site.”

Project director Jason McKnight said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to work on this prestigious and ornate scheme, where we can demonstrate to the north west market our expertise in specialist construction delivery.”

