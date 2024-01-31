Work to start on Norfolk coastal schemes

Works will start on the Mundesley site next week with Cromer following 12 weeks later.

The Mundesley coastal management scheme seeks to help reduce the risk of erosion along 2km of vulnerable cliffs to stop cliff erosion where possible and continue to slow the cliff's loss rate in other areas.

The works will involve repairs to groynes and navigation beacons, as well as re-levelling and re-surfacing areas of the east promenade, access improvement works and 900 metres of rock armour.

Phase 1 of the Cromer coastal management scheme, which involved repairs to the seawalls, groynes and storm damage repairs, was completed in 2015. Phase 2, starting in May, will involve repair works to groynes and navigation beacons and will also include the installation of concrete apron, 300 metres of rock revetment and access improvement works.

The two schemes have received approximately £25m of funding from the Environment Agency with North Norfolk District Council, Anglian Water and Mundesley Parish Council also contributing towards the Mundesley Scheme.

The two schemes are expected to take approximately 12-18 months to complete, with contractor Balfour Beatty delivering the works on behalf of Coastal Partnership East and North Norfolk District Council.

North Norfolk councillor Harry Blathwayt said: “These projects going ahead in these challenging times are evidence that North Norfolk District Council, along with our partner agencies, the Environment Agency, Defra, Coastal Partnership East and Coastwise, will continue to protect homes and businesses whenever possible. NNDC will continue to manage the complexities of coastal erosion, transition and adaptation along our beautiful seashore.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk