Wright wins plumbing deal for MyLo flats

Wright Maintenance will look after heating and plumbing at MyLo Nine Elms Point

Wright Maintenance, a subsidiary of building services group JS Wright, will service MyLo, a collection of 172 Greystar flats at three estates in London: MyLo Nine Elms Point, MyLo Fulham Riverside and MyLo Aldgate. The maintenance contract covers heating, hot water, ventilation and comfort cooling systems.

Most of the work will be at MyLo Nine Elms Point in Vauxhall, where the company will service heating interface units, underfloor heating, hot water storage cylinders, mechanical ventilation heat recovery, cooling interface units and fan coil units for 118 properties.

At MyLo Fulham Riverside Wright Maintenance will service the ventilation and heating systems for 25 properties, while at MyLo Aldgate it will service the heating, hot water, ventilation and comfort cooling systems for 29 properties that were fitted out by another contractor.

Toby Guise, associate director for Wright Maintenance, said: “We are delighted that a global leader in rental housing has turned to our experience and expertise in providing property management services to service such an exclusive set of apartments throughout warranty periods and beyond.”