WSP and RLB join Cardiff Crossrail team

A South Wales Metro tram

Cardiff Council has secured £100m in government funding to develop a new public transport system in the city.

Its proposed Cardiff Crossrail will create a tram link from west Cardiff, through the Cardiff Bay area and connect with a new Cardiff Parkway station on the South Wales Main Line.

The council has appointed construction consultancies WSP and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) to provide programme and cost management services.

The project team will work in partnership with Transport for Wales on delivery of the scheme, which is funded by the UK government’s levelling up fund and match funded by Welsh government.

Over the next five years, consulting engineer WSP will work with cost consultant RLB to provide support to deliver phase one of the programme. These services will include programme management, cost analysis and cost management. WSP will also support Cardiff Council in appointing a lead design organisation that will manage the design integration of each project area.

The WSP and RLB team will share offices with Cardiff Council staff to support collaboration.

WSP project director Steve Wharton said: “Transformative rail infrastructure holds significant potential to drive economic growth and increase prosperity within our communities. Cardiff Crossrail is a fantastic project to be involved in and we’re looking forward to bringing our expert local knowledge and world-leading light-rail capability to help make it a reality.”

Andy Stamps, national head of infrastructure at RLB UK, added: “We know the role that great transportation systems play as drivers of regeneration, economic growth and social mobility of regions. Working with the teams at WSP, Transport for Wales and Cardiff Council, we are looking forward to helping provide a robust rail system that will add social value to the Cardiff area.”

