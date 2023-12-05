WSP appoints UK deputy CEO

Paul Reilly

Recent arrival Paul Reilly becomes deputy chief executive of WSP UK in January 2024, stepping up from his current position leading the planning, advisory & local government business at the firm.

He will report to Mark Naysmith, regional chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Paul Reilly joined WSP from Stantec last year.

He said: “When I joined the company, WSP’s leadership in the environmental, transport and planning sectors across the UK was well-known, and I have been delighted to contribute to shaping it even further. We are beyond the middle of our strategic growth plan, and in my new role I look forward to working with our leadership team across the UK to ensure we achieve our ambitions across our wide portfolio of sectors and clients in the built environment.”

Mark Naysmith said: “Paul’s experience of leading high performing teams throughout his career has been a huge benefit to WSP since he joined. I’m confident his leadership will continue to be a valuable asset towards achieving our goals and I look forward to working closely with him to achieve our ambitions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk