Xwatch addresses MEWP crushing risk

Xwatch Safety Solutions has adapted its technology to reduce the risk of personnel within mobile elevating work platforms coming into contact with, or being crushed by, overhead obstacles or cables.

The system is said to be compatible with scissor lifts, boom lifts and truck-mounted platforms. It is also approved for rail use.

Following a risk assessment of the work to be conducted, safe operating parameters are programmed into the Xwatch device. Height and slew limitation control then prevent the MEWP from breaching the defined boundaries.

In the event of a control system failure, the platform defaults to a secure state.

An optional chassis sensor further enhances the safety features by correcting for terrain slope, ensuring stability and level operation even on uneven ground

Xwatch Safety Solutions was taken over last month by Hexagon, the Swedish parent company of Leica Geosystems. [See previous report here.]

