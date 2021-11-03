Yanmar adds QR codes to machines

The Yanmar Scan smartphone application has been developed to scan Yanmar QR codes and call up relevant machine data.

Product manuals, safety instructions, lashing and slinging diagrams, daily maintenance guidance and tutorial videos are all delivered to user’s personal screen via the QR code on the machine.

Users can navigate every model in the Yanmar range. For more frequent use, operators can add a shortcut to their smartphone homepage for faster access.

Damiano Violi, managing director of Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, said: “We developed Yanmar Scan to provide operators with a simple way to access important machine information via their smartphone. The new tool aims makes it easy to search for machine use, machine safety and machine maintenance data and eliminates the need to keep paper copies on site.

“This forward-thinking approach not only maximises efficiencies, but also further improves the user experience and makes maintenance checks, operator training and preparing machines for transport easier than ever.”

