YIT contracted for Finnish school campus

It has signed a contract with the municipality of Juva for the implementation of the Juva school campus using a ‘life-cycle’ model.

The campus, to be built on the site of the current school centre, will include a day-care centre for 100 children, a comprehensive school, upper secondary school and sports facilities. The total value of the contract is approximately €30m (£26m)

Construction will begin in February and the new premises are set to be in use by January 2021.

“In the selection of the constructor, particular attention was paid to the functionality of the premises, the architectural solutions and the environmental targets,” says Mervi Simoska, municipal manager of Juva. ”YIT’s solution best matched our requirements in terms of both content and price.”

The life-cycle model is designed to ensure that the completed premises are safe and healthy. Systematic maintenance and maximised energy efficiency are intended to keep the property’s carbon footprint as low as possible. “In the project model, the life cycle of the property is viewed as a whole, not just by focusing on the investment cost,” said YIT executive vice president, business premises, Esa Neuvonen.

Special attention has been paid to the design of spaces that enable diverse forms of learning and working. The premises will also be used for free-time activities including by the Lukioteatteri school theatre group, which operates on the campus.

The architecture of the campus takes into account the central location in the municipal centre as well as the nearby historically valuable stone church.