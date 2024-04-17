Yorkshire Water sets out immediate priorities

After capital spending of £530m in the 2022/23 financial year and more than £750m in 2023/24, Yorkshire Water has allocated £797m for the newly started financial year as it works on upgrading its operations.

The 2024/25 investment will focus on delivering clean water, reducing leaks and improving river and coastal water quality.

Richard Stuart, director of asset delivery at Yorkshire Water, said: “This investment includes finishing a £180m programme to reduce the use of storm overflows across the county, the start of a £60m investment at Ilkley wastewater treatment works to improve bathing water quality, significant investment at some of our larger water treatment works to increase resilience in the drinking water network and the continuation of our £500m programme to reduce phosphorus entering watercourses from our treatment works throughout the region.”

The £797m spend in the next 12 months is in line with Yorkshire Water’s investment commitment during the final year of the five-year 2020-2025 regulated business period.

The company is already planning investment for the following five years (2025-2030) and submitted plans to Ofwat in October that outlined a £7.8bn investment in the region.

