Cat's largest loader

The new Cat 995 is the same basic size as the 994K but with a higher rated payload and improved strength, it is more productive, the manufacturer claims.

Despite weighing at 245 tonnes, the new model consumes 13% less fuel and offers up to an additional 8% efficiency gain when operating in Enhanced Eco Mode compared to throttle lock mode.

It is also up to 19% more efficient than the 994K in equal comparisons of throttle lock operation.

The hydraulic force has been increased by 6% with equal hydraulic cycle time.

Enhancements to the front linkage include an improved casting design, increased weld size, larger bearings and pins, and profile changes for increased service life. New, larger capacity buckets available for the 995 incorporate an extended floor for fast loading, high fill factors reaching 115%, and excellent material retention. Buckets are interchangeable between the 995 and 994K.

The 995 enables a one-pass reduction when loading Cat 785, 789 and 793 mining trucks. This equates to up to a 33% increase in production and efficiency when loading the 785, up to a 25% increase with the 789 and up to a 20% increase with the 793, Caterpillar says.

The redesigned operator’s cab has 50% more legroom. The new electrohydraulic speed-sensing steering, with force feedback, automatically stiffens when travelling at higher speeds and softens as speed decreases.

The taller windshield provides a 25% increase in glass surface area and a 64% increase in wiper sweep area to better see the bucket. Two 254mm (10-inch) colour LED monitors display machine control, operating functions and the electronic operator’s manual. A third 203mm (8-inch) screen offers a dedicated view of the standard rearview camera and is upgradable to a multi-view camera system with 270-degree vision and rear object detection.