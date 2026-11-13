Develon’s Series 9 tech takes centre stage in Réunion

Operating in the French overseas department located between Madagascar and Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, DMP is the region’s largest construction equipment dealer. Established more than 50 years ago, the firm handles Develon for heavy equipment alongside Bobcat and Kubota for compact machinery, and Fenwick Linde for forklifts.

Over three days, the Xtrem Pro Days event drew more than 600 construction industry visitors. Seven Develon machines were on display across the showground, including the DX57W-7 and DX100W-7—both strong sellers for the dealer in recent years—alongside the DX140LCR-7, DX165WR-7K, and DX210W-7K.

However, the main draw was the new DX230LC-9 crawler excavator, with two units brought in: one for static viewing and another working in the live demonstration area.

Visitors were particularly keen to see the Series 9 machine’s onboard tech in action. Key features highlighted during the demos included E-stop, a 360° camera system with pedestrian detection, integrated weighing, lift assist, and a 2D digging assist system offering both operator guidance and semi-automatic control.

Alongside machine sales, DMP shifts between 60 and 80 Develon hydraulic breakers each year. By the end of the three-day showcase, the dealer had also secured orders for two DX230 units, which are currently going through the financing process.