Komatsu approves K-Tec scraper for new HM460-6 ADT

Pairing the 518-horsepower articulated truck with the 37-cubic-yard scraper creates a single-operator mass earthmoving setup. For fleet managers, the main draw is flexibility, as the HM460-6 can be converted back into a standard dump truck when required.

The K-Tec 1237 ADT scraper and Komatsu HM460-6 truck combine to create a versatile mass earthmoving platform.

Komatsu engineers have tested and signed off on the combination, meaning operators retain the truck’s standard one-year unlimited warranty when pulling the scraper. Optional extended coverage of up to 60 months and 10,000 hours is also available. Under the new agreement, Komatsu dealers can order K-Tec scrapers, hitches, and parts directly from K-Tec with immediate effect.

“Mass earthmoving provides many machine combinations to get the job done right — all guided by the size of the jobsite and the distance between the cut and final grade to the primary dumping site,” says Bruce Boebel, director of construction product and service at Komatsu. “An articulated truck chassis matched with a tow-behind scraper delivers serious advantages in long-distance hauling applications, as well as the ability to handle soft and complex ground conditions, and travel at a relative high rate of speed.”

K-Tec director of product Shaun Eidse adds: “The new Komatsu HM460-6 is a really strong fit for a scraper application. It has the horsepower, torque and traction you want for moving a lot of material, but the big advantage is that contractors aren’t limited to one application. They can run the HM460-6 as a traditional haul truck or put a K-Tec scraper behind it when that’s the better tool for the job. That gives them a lot of flexibility in how they use the truck and where they put their capital. For longer-distance mass excavation, where you need good travel speed, traction and the ability to move a lot of dirt, it makes for a very strong combination.”

Under the bonnet

Unveiled at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2026 to replace the HM400-5 in the lineup, the HM460-6 delivers 518 horsepower and a 23% bump in torque. It is powered by Komatsu’s new DBA127 diesel engine, which drops exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to reduce fuel consumption and direct engine output straight into the truck's working effort.

Power is put down through a new nine-speed Komatsu transmission with intelligent gear control, designed to balance fuel economy and pulling power across soft or wet ground. To keep moving in difficult conditions, the truck also features the Komatsu Traction Control System, cross-axle differential locks, and standard hydro-pneumatic suspension for ride stability.

“This is premium mass excavation and haulage delivered by a single operator capable of moving thousands of yards of material in a day while remaining in comfort, in control, and completely aware of the conditions and their surroundings,” says Boebel. “All supported by the Komatsu dealer