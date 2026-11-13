Micro-digger proves its worth in tight Essex spot

Minutes later, his 1,035 kg Yanmar SV08-1C micro excavator is tracking down the side path with its arm curled and bucket raised, usually prompting the same reaction from homeowners: “I can’t believe you’ve got that in here.”

While many people still picture an excavator as a massive piece of iron sitting behind a site fence, compact kit has come a long way since Yanmar launched the world’s first mini excavator back in 1968. Today, mini and midi excavators make up the UK’s biggest construction equipment sales group by volume. At the smallest end of that scale, the SV08-1C takes mechanical digging power through narrow access points—and even straight through houses—where the alternative would be a lot of back-breaking hand digging.

For Paul Gaffney, operating out of Ardleigh near Colchester in Essex, this ultra-compact machine is earning its keep daily.

Paul started out in landscaping at the age of 14 alongside his grandfather before moving into civil engineering and landscaping management. He went out on his own in 2020, establishing what later became Cottage Landscapes. Today, patios make up a large chunk of the firm’s workload, typically ranging from 30 to 150 square metres.

“We’ve driven it in the front door, down someone’s hallway and out the back,” Paul says. “There’s no room for a dumper, but it’ll load barrows all day.” With a transport weight of just 960 kg, it is also straightforward to tow on a trailer between sites—or as Paul puts it, “ready to go every day.”

When local Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA dealer Tuckwells first dropped the SV08-1C off for a demonstration, one of Paul’s operators—standing at 6'2"—was initially sceptical. “His first words were, ‘It’s a lot smaller than we’re used to,’” Paul laughs. “But you can do things with it you could never have done with our old machine.”

Once on site, the undercarriage expands from 680 mm out to 840 mm for stability, while smooth controls allow for delicate grading and excavation. “Plenty of narrow machines still have a great bolt sticking out the side,” Paul notes. “Yanmar have tucked everything in. It’s tidy and easy to use, and when you’re on it all day, comfort matters.”